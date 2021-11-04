24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
US will enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses after New Year

48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

It is important to understand that there are still so many workers who are not protected and remain at risk from being seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

  • The US will begin enforcing mandatory coronavirus vaccination for private-sector workers starting January 4.
  • Failure to comply with the vaccine mandate will incur heavy penalties for businesses, which will face an approximate fine of $14,000 per violation.
  • The fines will escalate with multiple violations, senior officials said.

The White House announced today that US will begin enforcing President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector workers starting January 4, 2022.

Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for businesses will be enforced after the New Year, according to the White House press service. Those not vaccinated will have to be tested weekly.

“It is important to understand that there are still so many workers who are not protected and remain at risk from being seriously ill or dying from COVID-19,” the White House press service statement said.

Failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will incur heavy penalties for businesses, that will face an approximate fine of $14,000 per violation.

The fines will scale up with multiple violations, senior White House officials said. It was not immediately clear whether workers could get fired should they refuse vaccination or testing.

The requirement for federal contractors to be vaccinated was pushed back a month and will be enforced from the same date.

“By January 4, 2022, [healthcare] facilities must ensure that all staff have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated – either two doses of Pfizer, two doses of Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson,” the White House senior official said.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

