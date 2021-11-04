Orlando to Nassau. New Frontier Airlines Flight

Frontier Airlines will connect Orlando International Airport and Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau with a new flight.

Orlando International Airport and Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau with a new flight. The new nonstop flight will connect Orlando and Nassau once daily every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nassau is a gateway to 16 islands with unique vacation offerings for tourists with different needs, budgets and goals.

Live Junkanoo performances and a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon at the Orlando International Airport celebrated Frontier Airlines inaugural flight from Orlando to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. The four-times weekly service brings passengers directly to the nation’s vibrant capital with fares as low as $69.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony during the Frontier Inaugural event at Orlando airport for service to Nassau Bahamas. From left to right is; Ken Wood, Assistant Station Manager-Orlando Frontier Airlines; Frontier’s Mascot, Pablo the bear; Brenda March, Manager for Parks & Recreation, City of Orlando; Betty Bethel-Moss, Director Sales & Marketing Florida, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism; Vicki Jaramillo, Sr. Director Marketing & Air Service Development & Stephen Howell, Sr. Director Inflight Experience, Frontier Airlines.

Flights into Nassau serve as a gateway to 16 islands with unique vacation offerings to suit each traveller’s individual needs, spanning varied budgets and experiences. The Islands of The Bahamas welcome Floridian travellers with open arms, turquoise water and plenty of sunshine.

Betty Bethel-Moss, Director Sales &Marketing Florida, Florida Bahamas Ministry of Tourism presents Stephen Howell, Sr. Director Inflight Experience, Frontier Airlines with a gift from The Islands of The Bahamas, a painting from world renowned Bahamian Artist Jamaal Rolle .



“The inaugural Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Nassau is absolutely worth celebrating,” said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The newly added flight options allow Orlando residents who seek a short-haul vacation the opportunity to tap into an easier, more affordable way to travel to The Bahamas. Before booking their flight, I encourage visitors to learn about the many ways they can customize a vacation itinerary and get ready to see just why we say it’s better here.”

The Passengers of the Inaugural flight of Frontier Airlines Orlando to Nassau service were entertained by a live Junkanoo performance.

There are a host of new developments, hotel reopenings and experiences happening throughout Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island and the beloved Out Islands, making The Bahamas one of the Caribbean’s top must-visit destinations:

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts recently opened an all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark.

recently opened an all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark. Six-time James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson debuted his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar.

debuted his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar. Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, an all-inclusive resort located in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, reopened, boasting an oceanfront pool, watersports and 4,000 feet of beautiful white-sand beaches.

Passengers of Frontier Airline’s Inaugural flight from Orlando to Nassau Bahamas were treated to gifts from The Islands of The Bahamas. Tina Lee-Anderson. District Sales Manager, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Florida (left) is shown.

The new nonstop route will operate once daily every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. To learn more about The Bahamas, head to Bahamas.com, while travellers ready to pack their bags can book their roundtrip flights today by visiting flyfrontier.com.

The Bahamas is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors and continues to update on-island and arrival policies as necessary. To stay up-to-date on the latest protocols and entry requirements, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.