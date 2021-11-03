A first-ever multi-country, multi-stakeholder Tourism Coalition is the new star at COP26 in Glasgow

COP 26 in Glasgow is not only getting a message to the world, that tourism needs to be part of the climate change solution, but it’s the first action by the First ever multi-country multi-stakeholders coalition in tourism .

It’s time for action, not declarations.

A profitable and climate friendly future for World Tourism just became a lot brighter.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference ongoing at this time in Glasgow, UK may very well be the start of a new form of global cooperation with both the public and private sector involvement.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is seen by many as ineffective, underfunded, and mismanaged may just be in for an awakening.

It started with a vision by the Saudi Minister of Tourism, HE Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb, and his counterpart in Spain HE Reyes Maroto to share this vision.

Finally, countries and stakeholders are stepping up while the UNWTO due to a lack of leadership is sleeping. This is an indication of a long-needed transformation of the global travel and tourism industry, and perhaps a chance for a new UNWTO in the making.



Saudi Arabia has been known to invest billions into the development of global tourism. This is not only attractive for an industry, that has been beaten by COVID-19 for almost two years, but it motivates and encourages.

While the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) signs declarations, the first-ever multi-country multi-stakeholders coalition is all about action.

It’s needless to say, the funding is real.

Former president of Mexico and chair of new climate economy

Saudi Arabia demonstrated to be a bridge between the developed and the developing world. Today the three tourism ministers from Kenya, Jamaica, and Saudi Arabia attending a panel in Glasgow on Climate change said: The Tourism Industry Wants to be Part of the solution to dangerous climate change

Establishing this new coalition is a 3 phase project.

Today’s event was attended by Governments from the United States, the UK, Kenya, Jamaica and Saudi Arabia.



In Phase 1, 10 countries in total were invited to the coalition:

UK USA JAMAICA France Japan Germany Kenya Spain Saudí Morocco

International Organizations that participated today:

UNFCC UNEP WRI WTTC ICC Systemiq

In addition, the World Bank and Harvard were invited to join the coalition.

ICC represents 45 million SME’s. 65% are in the developing world.

When asked when smaller organizations like the African Tourism Board and the World Tourism Network would be invited to join, Gloria Guevara indicated this could be discussed for step 2 or 3.

Noticeable UNWTO is not yet invited.