James Bond Movie Now Boosting Jamaica Tourism Demand in UK

Amadeus executives noted that they are seeing very high search and booking interest and demand for destination Jamaica. The Ministries of Tourism and Culture and JAMPRO played leading roles in providing logistics, public relations and marketing for the latest Bond film. Jamaica is Bond’s spiritual home, with Ian Fleming writing Bond’s novels at his house, “Goldeneye.”

No Time to Die looks poised to overtake Avengers: Endgame in the U.K., taking the fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing box office releases of all time from Marvel’s superhero blockbuster.

The briefing was given by Tom Starr and Alex Rayner, Vice President and Director at Amadeus respectively, at the World Travel Market in London, England. Amadeus’ technology and solutions serve as a backbone and power the global travel industry, including airlines, airports, hotels and railways, search engines, travel agencies and tour operations. The Amadeus executives noted that they are seeing very high search and booking interest and demand for destination Jamaica in the United Kingdom and attributed it to the work of the Ministry of Tourism and its agency the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) with key partners in the marketplace as well as the new James Bond movie.

The Ministries of Tourism and Culture and JAMPRO played leading roles in providing logistics, public relations and marketing for the latest Bond film.

Jamaica is Bond’s spiritual home, with Ian Fleming writing Bond’s novels at his house, “Goldeneye.” Bond films Dr. No and Live and Let Die were also filmed here. For No Time to Die, the filmmakers constructed Bond’s retirement beach house on San San Beach in Port Antonio. Other scenes filmed in Jamaica include his get-together with his friend Felix and meeting the new 007, Nomi. Jamaica also doubles for the exterior Cuba scenes.

Jamaica will this month start receiving at least 16 flights per week from the United Kingdom, bringing the island back to approximately 100 percent airline seat capacity as tourism numbers rebound. TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are offering nonstop flights between the UK cities of London, Manchester, Birmingham and Jamaica.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is leading a high-level team from the Ministry of Tourism and the JTB at the World Travel Market, one of the largest international tourism trade shows in the world. Bartlett is joined by JTB Chairman, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Advisor & Strategist, Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright; and JTB Regional Director of the UK and Northern Europe, Elizabeth Fox.