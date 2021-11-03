Tourist Journey Launches the World’s First Personalized Travel Platform

As the travel industry has learned the hard way over the Covid-19 pandemic, flexibility is crucial for survival in the pandemic era. Probably no sector experienced as much mayhem as the global tourism industry, as the company behind Tourist Israel, Israel’s premier online tourism company, can well attest. As a response to the near-total shutdown of Israel to tourism, the company pivoted focus to the rest of the globe. Now it has launched another game-changing venture that harnesses technology to create a unique global travel product. Tourist Journey is a hi-tech travel platform that offers a curated selection of day tours, multi-day packages, and hotels designed to give the discerning traveler the very best of what their destination has to offer. Spanning a roster of 20 countries and growing, travelers can find excellent tours and experiences led by real local guides, dedicated to giving visitors an intimate encounter with their country. Tourist Journey is passionate about giving travelers something beyond the standard tourist experience, and its offerings are a real reflection of that.

“We started Tourist Journey to do things differently,” said Ben Julius, Founder of Tourist Journey. “Nothing like this exists. Google was overwhelming and time-consuming, and most travel agents didn’t understand what we wanted as travelers – and if they did, it came at a hefty price. So we built the solution to the problem. Our priority is to offer the best experiences, trusted products, and unparalleled service at surprisingly attractive prices. For us, new luxury means personalized, customized, and authentic. With Tourist Journey, high-end personalization and authenticity no longer need to come with a high price tag.”

Along with its selection of tours and packages, Tourist Journey has introduced a groundbreaking new feature, Create my Journey to create customized tour packages. This game-changing tool, a travel-tech first, lets anyone curate their own fully personalized itinerary complete with hotel accommodations, tours, experiences, and transport. After the traveler answers a series of prompts about their destination, trip length, interests, desired experiences, and travel style, Create my Journey generates a complete travel itinerary in under 3 minutes, which the traveler can edit, share and book instantly. Melding complex algorithms with an impressive roster of tourism and hospitality partners across the globe, My Journey streamlines a process that would typically require hiring a traditional travel agent or long hours of independent research and planning, into one quick, fun, and easy process. For example, a wine-loving history buff who wanted to find a package tour in Italy for four days could generate a custom itinerary that takes them on winery tours, tastings, and urban walking tours highlighting historic gems, with a range of excellent hotel options at each destination. Create my Journey is unique in its ability to use technology but maintain a personal feel, as each tour and experience was carefully selected and vetted by Tourist Journey’s travel experts. Allowing travelers to book multiple aspects of their trip in minutes ensures a cohesive, logistically smooth, and stress-free experience. It’s still early in the game, but it’s already safe to say that Tourist Journey is headed toward becoming a key player in the future of travel and tourism.