USTOA Chief at First Malta-Israel Joint Promotion in the US

The featured speaker at the first ever Malta-Israel joint promotion in the United States was the President and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association. Direct flights from Tel Aviv/Malta are making it easy to combine both Malta and Israel into an attractive travel combination. Another positive is that it is only a 2 ½ hour flight.

Terry Dale, President & CEO, United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), was featured speaker along with Michelle Buttigieg, Representative North America, Malta Tourism Authority, Eyal Carlin, Director General Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) North America and Chad Martin, Director Northeast Region, IMOT.

Terry Dale, in his remarks, noted: “Both Malta and Israel have a lot in common. They share the Mediterranean Sea, similar cuisines, diversity and of course rich in history, archaeology and attract religious pilgrimages. Their cultures both reflect the rich mosaic of people that make up their population. Yet despite their similarities, they each have such a unique heritage and flavor that they make this a unique two destination experience.”

Now, with direct flights from Tel Aviv/Malta (only a 2 ½ hour flight), resuming, it is very easy to combine both Malta and Israel and makes a very attractive combination and add on in either direction.

Michelle Buttigieg spoke about the Jewish Heritage Malta program which was developed and recently launched. Buttigieg said: “So few people know that there is a Jewish Community in Malta and that Jewish history in Malta dates back to the time of the Phoenicians. This special program enables visitors to Malta, to be able to locate and identify points of Jewish interest as well as to enable them to connect with the small but vibrant local Maltese Jewish community.”

Chad Martin noted: “Few may know of Malta’s rich Jewish history, just as others often forget that in addition to being the Holy Land, Israel is also a Mediterranean destination with a rich diversity of cultures both historically and presently. By working together we help to remind, inform and, of course, motivate travelers to visit both destinations.” He also spoke about the need to rethink heritage travel through the prism of today’s leading travel interests such as green tourism and support for local communities, both key sustainability goals.

Yoram Elgrabli, VP, North and Central America, El Al Israel Airlines, also present at the event, provided a door prize of a roundtrip ticket to Tel Aviv on behalf of El Al.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit here.