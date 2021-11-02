24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Where and when do top VIPs at the World Travel Market actually meet?

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The WTTC Cocktail at the Chesterfield Mayfair in London is a special event for top VIP’s in the global travel and tourism industry. Tonight, November 2 was the first time leaders were able to see each other in person – and it was packed.

  • The Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel in London has been the venue for more than 20 years for tourism leaders to meet for thw WTTC Cocktail on the second evening of the World Travel Market
  • Tonight was the night after 2 years where tourism leaders were able to come together, forget about masks and catch up.
  • UNWTO was represented by Anita Mendiratta. The Secretary-General remained absent.

For more than 20 years friendship and business started or continued in the boutique 5-star hotel close to Greenfield in London, the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel.

The World Travel and Tourism Council every year during the World Travel Market invites members, ministers, and other VIPs for wine, champagne, and snacks to the hotel.

It’s one of the most demanded events on the sideline of the World Travel Market.

This event tonight was a great opportunity for the new WTTC CEO Julia Simpson, to address members, ministers, and guests. She took the helm of this organization representing 200 of the largest businesses in the travel and tourism industry.

The Ministers of Tourism from Jordan, Barbados, Jamaica, and the Philippines were among the guests.

The Philippines will be the host of the next WTTC Summit in 2022.

Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews, Chairman of WTN attended this event and took this short video:

Tourism is about the people, but also about business – and it shows at this WTTC cocktail.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

