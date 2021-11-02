Costa Rica now requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination

All visitors, regardless of age and vaccination status, must complete the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, at least 72 hours before their trip.

Those who are inoculated must attach their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” to the form and will receive a specific QR code that they can use to enter commercial establishments in the country.

From December 1, 2021 through January 7, 2022, there will be a transition period where commercial establishments can admit individuals without complete vaccination schedules, provided that they operate at 50% capacity.

Beginning Jan. 8, 2022, all commercial establishments in Costa Rica will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in an effort to protect the country’s locals and visitors. Proof of vaccination must be verified by means of a QR code or a “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card,” and will apply to all individuals aged 12 and older. Commercial establishments include hotels and resorts, restaurants and bars, adventure tourism services, casinos, stores, museums, gymnasiums, and art and dance academies. Essential services, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

From December 1, 2021 through January 7, 2022, there will be a transition period where commercial establishments can admit individuals without complete vaccination schedules, provided that they operate at 50% capacity. Establishments that choose to operate at 100% capacity must require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Costa Rica’s entry requirements remain as follows:

All visitors, regardless of age and vaccination status, must complete the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form at least 72 hours before their trip. Those who are inoculated must attach their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” to the form and will receive a specific QR code that they can use to enter commercial establishments in the country.