Jackson Suber: Awesome Win at White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational

East Tennessee State finished as runner-up in the prestigious 12-team tournament. Suber, a senior from Tampa, Florida, collected his third individual title. To be here in the Bahamas is so great. And to win in paradise makes it that much more special. Anytime you win, it’s great. But to win out here is awesome, Suber said.

Suber, a senior from Tampa, Florida, carded a final-round 2-under 70 on the 7,159-yard Ocean Club course to finish with a three-round total of 11-under 205 one stroke better than Tony Briggs of San Francisco. Briggs had a sterling 7-under 65, the low round of the week, while Albin Bergstrom of South Florida was another stroke back in third place after a closing 68.

A Ping All-American Honorable Mention last season for the Rebels last season, Suber collected his third individual title.

“It was a great week for our team. We played solid,” Suber, 22, said. “Coming off the first day, we pressed pretty hard the next two days, and stepped up our game plan. It paid off – and we started to separate ourselves from the other teams. To be here in the Bahamas is so great. And to win in paradise makes it that much more special. Anytime you win, it’s great. But to win out here is awesome.”

“Jackson has worked extremely hard. I know we say that about each of our players, but this has been coming for years. He’s been close, but he’s not broken through until now,” said Rebels coach Chris Malloy. “Anytime you win a tournament like this, in a place like this, to win in paradise, is even that much more special. This is the first of many wins for Jackson.”

In addition to Suber, Ole Miss, which led after the second round, got top-10 finishes from Brett Schnell (T-7; 212), and Evan Brown (T-10; 213). Jack Gnam (T-29; 217) rounded out the scoring for the Rebels as they finished at 26-under 838.

“On the course, we had a great week. Off the course, it’s tough to beat Atlantis and the Ocean Club Golf Course,” Malloy said. “We go to a lot of nice places, but I’m not sure how many compare to this. To experience the Bahamas has been amazing, the sights and sounds are second to none.”

Led by Briggs and Soren Lind, who finished T-7 with a 4-under 212 total, East Tennessee State scored 849 to finish second while San Francisco tied for third at 851 with host Arkansas at Little Rock, which led after the first round. South Florida was fifth with an 852 total.

The week prior, during the seven-team women’s White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, Kirsten Baete of Nebraska shot a final-round even-par 72 and posted 10-under 206 for a wire-to-wire victory by one stroke over Campbell’s Emily Hawkins. In the team standings, Campbell, with three players finishing among the top-10, beat the Cornhuskers by four strokes, while host University of Miami finished third.

The prestigious White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, featuring some of the top collegiate golf teams in the United States, wrapped up its second year with two successful weeks of strong competition, and in a short time has become one of the top golf gatherings among NCAA member schools.

“It has been an incredible week, and it’s been an honor to host here in the Bahamas,” Jake Harrington, golf coach of the men’s team at Arkansas at Little Rock. “This has been a first-class event, and no doubt, will be one of the premier events in college golf.”

Added Suber: “The whole tournament was run so well; it was a world-class event. It’s been incredible to wrap up my fall season here, especially with the weather, the beach, and everything Atlantis has to offer. Without a doubt, I would immediately recommend this experience to my future teammates and other schools.”

A week out on the golf course in The Bahamas, is a week in paradise,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “It was truly a pleasure to host some of the top collegiate golfers at the Ocean Club Golf Course, and hope that all of the competing players enjoyed their time here in The Bahamas. We invite all golf enthusiasts, whether novice or professional to come experience a round or two of golf with us.”

