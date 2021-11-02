Emirates Renews Its Commitment to Seychelles at Expo 2020

Emirates has shared strong ties with Seychelles since 2005 and the island nation remains a very important market for the airline. The agreement just signed outlines mutually beneficial activities to boost trade and tourism to the country. This includes trade shows, trade familiarization trips, exhibitions, and workshops.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Tourism Seychelles. The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

The ceremony was also attended by Emirates executives: Orhan Abbas, SVP Commercial Operations Far East; Abdulla Al Olama, Regional Manager Commercial Operations Far East, West Asia & Indian Ocean; Oomar Ramtoola, Manager Indian Ocean Islands; Silvy Sebastian, Business Analysis Manager West Asia & Indian Ocean and Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles; and Noor Al Geziry, representative of Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East Office.

Ahmed Khoory, SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean at Emirates, said: “Emirates has shared strong ties with Seychelles since 2005 and the island nation remains a very important market for us. The agreement signed today is a strong testament to our commitment and support to the island-nation. We thank our partners for their ongoing support, and we look forward to continue growing our successful partnership.”

On his part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde said: “Emirates airline has been constant and steadfast with their support towards Seychelles and we are indeed grateful for that. Therefore, we would like to express our support for the coming year with the hope that it will be a better year for both Seychelles and the airline.”

Emirates launched operations to Seychelles in 2005 and the airline currently operates daily flights to the island-nation, utilizing its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates was the first international airline to resume passenger services to Seychelles in August 2020, coinciding with the country’s re-opening to international tourists. Since January 2021, Emirates has carried close to 43,500 passengers to the island-nation, from more than 90 destinations, including top markets, United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Russia, Belgium and the United States of America.