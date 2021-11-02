New Director of Explore Minnesota Tourism named

Governor Walz appoints Lauren Bennett McGinty as Director of Explore Minnesota Tourism.

Lauren has experience in marketing, communications, operations, finance, hospitality, education, and advocacy at Minnesota-based nonprofits.

Lauren’s first day at Explore Minnesota Tourism is November 15, 2021.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the appointment of Lauren Bennett McGinty as the Director of Explore Minnesota Tourism, effective November 15.

“Minnesota is among the top destinations for travelers from across the globe looking to explore our natural beauty and vibrant communities,” said Governor Walz. “I’m proud to appoint Lauren as the Explore Minnesota Tourism Director, where she will bring her expertise in marketing to engage our residents and attract new visitors and talent to our state.”

“Minnesota is home to beauty, innovation, and opportunities to appreciate our vibrant cities and magnificent natural resources,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “We are excited for Lauren to lead Explore Minnesota Tourism and help ensure people from all backgrounds and walks of life feel excited and welcomed to explore our inspiring state.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lauren into state government leadership. She’s going to be an excellent leader for Explore Minnesota,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove. “We look forward to partnering with her and the great team at Explore Minnesota to accelerate economic recovery for Minnesota’s extraordinary tourism industry.”

“I am honored to take on this important role as our tourism industry continues to work its way out of the pandemic. As we face challenges on our path to a new normal, we need to find creative ways to engage intra and interstate travelers,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty. “I am committed to listening to the needs of tourism partners across Minnesota to deliver the best hospitality in the country and help travelers discover the unique experiences that exist in our great state.”