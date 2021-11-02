24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Tourism Travel Wire News UK Breaking News

The Very Best Stands Recognized at WTM 2021

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
The Very Best Stands Recognized at WTM 2021.
The Very Best Stands Recognized at WTM 2021.
Written by Harry Johnson

The most artistic, ingenious and striking stands at WTM London have been announced, with destinations such as the Canary Islands, Ireland and Saudi Arabia among the winners.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • A panel of four expert independent judges unveiled the winners at the WTM London 2021 Best Stand Awards on Wednesday 3 November.
  • The judges were Paul Richer, Senior Partner at Genesys Digital Transformation; Kim Thomson, Publishing Director at Travel & Tourism News Middle East (TTN); Bill Richards, Senior Partner at Tourism Research & Marketing (TRAM); and Martin Fullard, Editorial Director at Mash Media.
  • A sixth category – the People’s Choice – will be voted for by WTM delegates via Facebook and LinKedin.

The most artistic, ingenious and striking stands at WTM London have been announced, with destinations such as the Canary Islands, Ireland and Saudi Arabia among the winners.

A panel of four expert independent judges unveiled the winners at the WTM London 2021 Best Stand Awards on Wednesday 3 November.

The judges were Paul Richer, Senior Partner at Genesys Digital Transformation; Kim Thomson, Publishing Director at Travel & Tourism News Middle East (TTN); Bill Richards, Senior Partner at Tourism Research & Marketing (TRAM); and Martin Fullard, Editorial Director at Mash Media.

A sixth category – the People’s Choice – will be voted for by WTM delegates via Facebook and LinKedin.

The winner of the Best Stand Design was the Canary Islands (EU600), which was hailed for “the right mix of tech and people”.

Judges praised the illuminated wave design on the ceiling of the stand and LED circles on floor, marking out meeting areas. 

“The touchscreens were good for engagement and it flowed well,” commented the judges.

Barbados Tourism Marketing (CA220) was highly commended for its “good use of colour which gave a real feel for the country”, added the judging panel.

Tourism Ireland (UKI200) won the award for the Best Stand for Doing Business, as judges said it represented the destination “beautifully” while creating a “busy B2B atmosphere”.

“It was easy to navigate and tables were well labelled. The cobblestone area really made you feel you were in Dublin,” said the judges. “The layout was well planned.”

Variety Cruises (TP101) was the winner of the Best New Stand honor, thanks to a model of a boat, good use of space and a video outlining the product clearly.

“It took full advantage of a good location and the design was a soft curve that invited you into the stand,” commented the judges.

The Best Stand Feature was won by the Saudi Tourism Authority (ME550 – ME450 – ME400).

Judges said: “A winding road takes you on a journey through time. It felt like a walk through history from Bedouin days to a more modern era that represented their 2030 vision.

“It was an impactful stand with eye-catching features that encouraged visitors.”

Online payment specialist Ecommpay (TT300) won the Best Stand Design at Travel Forward – the travel technology exhibition that is co-located with WTM London.

The verdict from the judges was that the stand was “warm and welcoming”, thanks in part to its bar and floral displays.

“The metal structure was innovative and it was very clear and easy to understand exactly what they do”, commented the panel of judges.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment