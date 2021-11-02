Jordan to regain pre-pandemic tourism momentum with launch of “Kingdom of Time” brand.

In early 2020, the COVID pandemic brought to an abrupt halt what was already a remarkable multi-year acceleration and diversification of the Jordan tourism offering.

The Kingdom of Jordan is set to regain its spectacular pre-pandemic tourism momentum with the launch of a multifaceted new tourism brand at the World Travel Market in London today.

With its bold ‘Kingdom of Time’ brand platform, Jordan is reintroducing itself as an accessible, intriguing and multifaceted destination that appeals to the rising global tribe of intrepid travelers; independent, active, digital-empowered explorers and travelers seeking meaningful experiences and human connection.

In early 2020, the COVID pandemic brought to an abrupt halt what was already a remarkable multi-year acceleration and diversification of the Jordan tourism offering. With the Kingdom becoming easily accessible through low cost airlines, Jordan was shaking off its traditional “history lesson” positioning, and a new generation of Jordanian tourism innovators was adding exciting new layers of experiences to Jordan’s majestic ancient landscapes.

Beyond the world wonder of Petra, the Jordan experience was getting global attention for award-winning nature and adventures like the Jordan Trail that traverses the Kingdom from north to south offering views of the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea at the planet’s lowest point, for its urban and town tourism, with British super-band Coldplay remarkably choosing the ancient Roman and Islamic ruins in the heart of the contemporary capital Amman as a stage to launch their November 2019 album Everyday Life, and for attracting seekers of authentic flavors to enjoy the mosaic of Arabic culinary delights of the Jordanian kitchen.

The new Jordan tourism brand, originally planned for an early 2020 launch was supposed to be a celebration of the Kingdom’s transformed tourism experience. Then, in March of 2020 the world stopped.

“Twenty months later, Jordan is back, ready to unveil its new tourism brand, as an authentic reflection of a destination which, within a land that can be traversed by car in less than a day, fuses together a dizzying collage of geological and natural diversity, historical richness, a tradition of spirituality and faith, and a contemporary Arabian culture of openness and warm hospitality that welcomes everyone for leisure, business and healing,” said Nayef Al-Fayez, Jordan’s Minister of Tourism.

If humanity has learned anything from the pandemic, it is a redefined sense of time, making Jordan’s core brand promise as ‘The Kingdom of Time’ even more relevant today: a place where one can literally touch all of geological time and human history, where time can accelerate in a bustling city center, or go to slow-motion during a dive of Aqaba’s Red Sea underwater coral forests, or even come to a total standstill in the desert of Wadi Rum, under a clear starry sky that unveils the Milky Way.

“Jordan’s new tourism brand also marks a shift in the role of tourism as a driver local sustainable development. Co-created with a wide spectrum of Jordan’s tourism, cultural and creative communities, the brand was conceived by the Jordan Tourism Board in cooperation with an alliance of local and global firms, designed as an inclusive catalyst to spread tourism across the Kingdom, benefiting both traditional tourism operators and our emerging generation of hyper-local tourism experience creators,” said Dr Abdel Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board.

Beyond brand building, Jordan’s government and tourism business have worked diligently to ensure the health safety of citizens and guests. The Kingdom’s successful efforts at preventing a first COVID wave made global headlines in 2020. “Today we are one of the first countries in the region with a fully vaccinated tourism sector,” added Al-Fayez.

“As Jordan prepares for guests visiting from around the world, the time is ripe to re-introduce Jordan, our Kingdom of Time, to a global audience,” he added.

Jordan: Kingdom of time, watch the promotional video by clicking here