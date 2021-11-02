Dense fog delays more than 100 flights at Moscow airports.

Heavy fog disrupts flights from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports.

Over 100 flights have been canceled or delayed at Moscow’s main airports due to heavy fog.

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports announced dozens of flights delays and cancellations by noon, due to a dense fog covering Russia’s capital city.

In Sheremetyevo, more than 30 flights were delayed (as of 11:50 Moscow time), in Domodedovo – more than 25 flights (as of 12:15 Moscow time), in Vnukovo – up to 47 flights (as of 12:10 Moscow time). It was also reported that at least 20 planes were redirected to an alternate airfield, including at Domodedovo.

“On November 2 (as of 12:10 Moscow time) 47 flights were delayed (for more than an hour) in Vnukovo due to low visibility conditions,” the airport said.

“From 00:00 to 12:15 the airport served about 120 flights for arrivals and departures. 16 flights were redirected to Domodedovo from other airports of the Moscow air hub, 23 flights went to alternate airfields,” the press service of Domodedovo reported.

In the morning, the Federal Air Transport Service reported that over 30 flights had been redirected to alternate airfields in Moscow over the past night.

On the night of November 1-2, a dense fog covered Moscow. According to Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, the fog in the capital is of a natural origin and arose as a result of a sharp cooling of the air. It is expected to disperse by 2:00 pm in Moscow and by 3:00 pm in the Moscow region.