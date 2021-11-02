24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Dense fog delays more than 100 flights at Moscow airports

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

In the morning, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Service reported that over 30 flights had been redirected to alternate airfields in Moscow over the past night.

  • Heavy fog disrupts flights from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports.
  • More than one hundred flights were grounded at Moscow’s main airports by dense fog today.
  • Airports cited low visibility conditions as reason for dozens of flight delays and cancellations.

Over 100 flights have been canceled or delayed at Moscow’s main airports due to heavy fog.

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports announced dozens of flights delays and cancellations by noon, due to a dense fog covering Russia’s capital city.

In Sheremetyevo, more than 30 flights were delayed (as of 11:50 Moscow time), in Domodedovo – more than 25 flights (as of 12:15 Moscow time), in Vnukovo – up to 47 flights (as of 12:10 Moscow time). It was also reported that at least 20 planes were redirected to an alternate airfield, including at Domodedovo.

“On November 2 (as of 12:10 Moscow time) 47 flights were delayed (for more than an hour) in Vnukovo due to low visibility conditions,” the airport said.

“From 00:00 to 12:15 the airport served about 120 flights for arrivals and departures. 16 flights were redirected to Domodedovo from other airports of the Moscow air hub, 23 flights went to alternate airfields,” the press service of Domodedovo reported.

On the night of November 1-2, a dense fog covered Moscow. According to Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, the fog in the capital is of a natural origin and arose as a result of a sharp cooling of the air. It is expected to disperse by 2:00 pm in Moscow and by 3:00 pm in the Moscow region.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.

