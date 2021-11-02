Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Two New Managing Directors

Hawaiian Airlines appointed new managing directors of sustainability initiatives and investor relations.

Hawaiian Airlines streghtening its sustanaibity efforts with focus on climate change issues as well.

Hawaiian has pledged to offset emissons from international flights above 2019 levels.

Hawaiian Airlines today appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability initiatives. In this new role, James will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs across Hawai’i’s largest and longest-serving airline, overseeing its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, advancement of diversity and inclusion efforts, and other sustainability initiatives.

“Alanna’s broad understanding of our operations and her strategic approach will allow us to accelerate our growing portfolio of ESG projects to continue making us a more sustainable airline,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president for marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

James has been Hawaiian’s managing director of investor relations since mid-2019. Since joining the airline in 2011, she has held positions in strategy and transformation, financial planning and analysis, and previously oversaw the carrier’s former ‘Ohana by Hawaiian turboprop operation. Prior to Hawaiian, she worked in strategy and business development at TACA Airlines in El Salvador. James holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College, and a master’s degree in business administration from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

Alanna James, managing director of sustainability initiatives

“I’m honored and look forward to advancing the exciting and impactful ESG work of our team as we expand our business with a focus on efficiency and sustainability,” James said.

Hawaiian has been aggressively strengthening its sustainability efforts, as noted in the company’s 2021 Corporate Kuleana report. Addressing climate change remains one of Hawaiian’s key ESG priorities. The airline has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet investments, more efficient flying, carbon offsets, and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development and proliferation. Starting this year, Hawaiian has pledged to offset emissions from international flights above 2019 levels, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Hawaiian also announced the appointment of Ashlee Kishimoto, Hawaiian’s managing director of human resources operations since 2018, to managing director of investor relations, effective today. Kishimoto, who previously headed the investor relations department between 2013 and 2017, will be responsible for managing Hawaiian’s communication with investors and other financial stakeholders.

Ashlee Kishimoto, managing director of investor relations

“Ashlee’s strong financial reporting background will provide investors a clear view of our financial outlook as we navigate our emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shannon Okinaka, chief financial officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

In addition to her investor relations experience, Kishimoto was director of SEC reporting and SOX compliance, and managing director of corporate audit. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of San Francisco.