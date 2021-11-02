Vegetarian Pork vs Real Pork: Innovative Pig Raising Method

The veggie craze has swept Hong Kong by storm and is seen as one of the top choices for healthy eating. With that said, the pigs bred locally through Hong Kong Heritage Pork founder John Lau Hon Kit’s innovative breeding methods are fresh, natural and hormone-free. The nutritional value of real pork like this is far from lower than that of vegetarian pork alternatives. The Tai Chi pigs bred by John Lau Hon Kit are full of nutrients, flavorful, and make the taste of the locally bred pork unforgettable.

John Lau Hon Kit ensures that all the pigs raised on his farms are fed with only top-quality feed that does not contain added hormones and unnecessary or excessive drugs. As a result of his stringent breeding and raising method, he is able to produce pork of the highest quality that is natural, healthy and delicious. All feed for his pigs is delivered through a feeding machine imported from Denmark that is quality certified by the European Union. Moreover, the drinking water for the pigs comes from Lau Fau Shan Mountain, a spring with water rich in minerals.

Compared to the vegetarian pork currently on the market, John Lau Hon Kit maintains that his innovative and science-backed operation and breeding methods can effectively ensure that the quality of pork is top-class, nutrient dense and delicious. The majority of vegetarian meat needs to be processed with salt, oil and other flavoring agents to simulate the flavor and texture of real meat, resulting in a higher sodium content that is similar to processed or canned foods. For example, a 100g loaf of vegetarian meat already contains 550 mg of sodium. Whereas the same amount of fat and lean pork (fresh uncooked) is only 59.4 mg. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, an adult’s daily sodium intake should not exceed 2000 mg, which is approximately equivalent to one level teaspoon (5 grams) of table salt.

Real pork is lower in saturated fat

To maintain the high standard of pork quality within Hong Kong Heritage Pork farms, John Lau Hon Kit was adamant on implementing a new breeding and pig farm operation method that champions rearing pigs with healthy and nutrient-dense feed. Not only is the pork from John Lau Hon Kit’s farms fresh, delicious, and safe, but everyone can eat it with confidence. Since pork is naturally low in saturated fat, the meat of John Lau Hon Kit’s Tai Chi Pork is moderately fatty and lean, meaning it’s rich in healthy fats but at the same time not overly greasy. The Tai Chi pigs bred by John Lau Hon Kit combine the best characteristics of the flavorful Berkshire pig with the leanness of Danish Landrace pigs, and the vibrant color of the Duroc pig to make Hong Kong Heritage Pork’s Tai Chi pigs.

Although vegetarian pork does not contain cholesterol, its saturated fat content is much higher than pork. Moreover, vegetarian pork is mostly made from soybeans, peas, rice, vegetable oil, and yeast extract. This can cause problems for those who cannot consume foods high in cholesterol or people with food allergies such as wheat or gluten.

New breeding protocol raises local pigs

John Lau Hon Kit insists on raising his Tai Chi pigs without using hormones and antibiotics and only uses EU-certified premium corn and soybeans from America as their daily feed. From beginning to end, he is dedicated to rearing high-quality pigs and providing the Hong Kong market with delicious and fresh pork without additives.

In terms of farm operations and breeding technology, John Lau Hon Kit took the lead in introducing a new breeding model from Denmark in Hong Kong to replace the traditional pig farm operation model. Including batch feeding design, biometric security mechanism, water cooling system, 24/7 automated monitoring of room temperature, and more.

