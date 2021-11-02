IMEX Champions Event Technology Through New EventMB Partnership

Aimed at corporate and agency planners, the event planning masterclass is set to offer a practical approach to the planning, marketing, and delivery of events. Case studies will be used along with the exchange of best practices. A trend report follows later this year which will explore community engagement through the virtual worlds of 3D and VR technologies.

The IMEX Group’s partnership with the largest community of event planners worldwide launches at IMEX America, held November 9-11, with interactive learning. The EventMB Event Innovation Lab™ takes place on Smart Monday, powered by MPI, IMEX America’s full day of free education taking place the day before the show on November 8.

Aimed at corporate and agency planners, the event planning masterclass is set to offer a practical approach to the planning, marketing, and delivery of events, using case studies and the exchange of best practices.

A trend report follows later this year which will explore community engagement through the virtual worlds of 3D and VR technologies. The report will detail how virtual and mixed reality technologies are breaking down the barriers of how communities engage and how this can be applied to events of all kinds.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, says: “We know that the technology landscape has evolved beyond measure since the pandemic. The event tech community has innovation at its heart and is set to play a significant part in the recovery and regeneration of the business events sector. We look forward to working with EventMB to share best practice and support those companies making waves in our industry.”

Miguel Neves, editor-in-chief of EventMB, adds: “Partnering with IMEX is a natural fit for EventMB. We both care deeply about the event industry and share a passion for innovation. IMEX has for a long time nurtured the event tech sector, including helping startups enter the market, something that EventMB has previously played a part in. It’s great to now formalize our partnership and become IMEX’s Official Tech Media Partner. I look forward to working together on ways to champion the technology that supports our exciting industry.”

IMEX America takes place November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation deals and to book, click here.

