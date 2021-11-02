Brits say environment and sustainability is important factor when choosing a trip

More than three-in-four UK travelers say that the environment and sustainability is an important factor when choosing a trip, reveals research released today (Monday 1 November) by WTM London.

The WTM Industry Report found that 78% of the 1000-strong sample attached some level of importance to the environment and sustainability. Around one-in-five (18%) said it was extremely important and some one-in-four (23%) opted for quite important.

But the most common response to the question saw more than one-in-three (38%) Brits describe these issues as “somewhat important”.

On the other hand, there remains a hardcore of British travelers who remain unconvinced, with 16% dismissing sustainability as not very important and 7% saying not at all.

The responses to other questions in the report also reveal a majority of Brits try to travel responsibly but there remains a minority refusing to moderate behavior accordingly.

Initiatives and behaviors such as reusing towels, recycling, and trying to buy local products and services were popular among the sample. However, 15% were unequivocal in their response, which was that they did not consider the environment at all when travelling.

Simon Press, Exhibition Director, WTM London, said: “The travel industry clearly has some way to go convince all customers of the need to start thinking more seriously about the environmental and sustainable impact of our trips.

“COP 26, taking place at the same time as WTM London, will bring sustainability to the top of the news agenda, and the travel industry needs convert this interest into action. The industry is certainly commitments towards playing its part in reducing climate change.”