Brits think face masks should continue to be worn on flights

Three in four of the UK adult population think face masks should continue to be worn by passengers on flights, according to research released today (Monday 1 November) by WTM London.

There is broad agreement across all age groups, but it is the over 65s who most want to see the rule maintained, reveals the WTM Industry Report, released at WTM London, the leading global event of the travel industry, which takes place over the next three days (Monday 1 – Wednesday 3 November) at ExCeL – London.

When asked: Do you feel face masks should still be worn on planes? 73% replied yes – far higher than the 14% who disagreed. The remaining 13% said they were unsure.

The over-65s group is the section of society most in favor, with 82% saying masks should be worn in-flight, reveals the poll of 1,000 UK consumers.

Those in the age categories of 25-64 are almost evenly split in their agreement, with 73% of 55-64s; 74% of 45-54s; 73% of 35-44s and 72% of 25-34s saying passengers should wear masks.

Among the younger generations, 62% of 18-21s and 60% of 22-24s believe airlines should continue to make the wearing of face masks mandatory.

The rules on wearing face masks changed in England on 19 July, when restrictions eased.

Since 19 July, it has no longer been a legal requirement to wear a face mask indoors in England, although Boris Johnson urged the public to continue covering their faces in ‘crowded and enclosed spaces’. Stricter face-mask rules apply in Wales and Scotland.

Most airlines, including Ryanair, easyJet, TUI and Jet2 operate a mandatory face mask policy for all passengers aged six and over, as well as cabin crew, unless exempt.

WTM London Exhibition Director Simon Press said: “Clearly, despite the easing of restrictions, most people still feel it’s right and proper to wear a face mask on a flight, in line with the policy of many airlines.”