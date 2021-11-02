24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
COVID-safe travel expected to fuel boom in car travel

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Demand for holidays by car – either abroad or in the UK – has accelerated speedily because of Covid concerns and the importance of still maintaining social distancing.

Continuing demand for Covid-safe travel is expected to fuel a boom in holidaymakers getting away in their own car in 2022, so they can socially distance and keep contact with others to a minimum, reveals research released at WTM London today (Monday 1 November).

When asked: Has the pandemic made you more likely to take a car-cation (a holiday either in the UK or overseas where you travel by car to limit your interaction with other people)? 50% of respondents taking part in WTM London’s Industry Report said ‘yes’.

The research of 1,000 UK consumers reveals more people in Wales and the West Midlands are most likely to choose a car-cation, with 66% of respondents in Wales and 61% in the West Midlands, answering yes.

Younger generations are most inclined to hit the road on a car-cation, according to the research, with 62% of 18-21s, 58% of 22-24s, 63% of 25-34s and 59% of 35-44s saying the Covid pandemic has made them more likely to holiday by car and limit their interaction with others. Only 39% of over 55s say they are more likely to consider a car-cation.

WTM London take places over the next three days (Monday 1 – Wednesday 3 November) at ExCeL – London.

WTM London Exhibition Director Simon Press said: “Demand for holidays by car – either abroad or in the UK – has accelerated speedily because of Covid concerns and the importance of still maintaining social distancing.

“We expect this demand will jump-start a new travel trend, with operators and destinations revving up to offer new options for car-cationers who want to get behind the wheel in 2022.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

