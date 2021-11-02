COVID-safe travel expected to fuel boom in car travel

Continuing demand for Covid-safe travel is expected to fuel a boom in holidaymakers getting away in their own car in 2022, so they can socially distance and keep contact with others to a minimum, reveals research released at WTM London today (Monday 1 November).

When asked: Has the pandemic made you more likely to take a car-cation (a holiday either in the UK or overseas where you travel by car to limit your interaction with other people)? 50% of respondents taking part in WTM London’s Industry Report said ‘yes’.

The research of 1,000 UK consumers reveals more people in Wales and the West Midlands are most likely to choose a car-cation, with 66% of respondents in Wales and 61% in the West Midlands, answering yes.

Younger generations are most inclined to hit the road on a car-cation, according to the research, with 62% of 18-21s, 58% of 22-24s, 63% of 25-34s and 59% of 35-44s saying the Covid pandemic has made them more likely to holiday by car and limit their interaction with others. Only 39% of over 55s say they are more likely to consider a car-cation.

WTM London take places over the next three days (Monday 1 – Wednesday 3 November) at ExCeL – London.

WTM London Exhibition Director Simon Press said: “Demand for holidays by car – either abroad or in the UK – has accelerated speedily because of Covid concerns and the importance of still maintaining social distancing.

“We expect this demand will jump-start a new travel trend, with operators and destinations revving up to offer new options for car-cationers who want to get behind the wheel in 2022.”