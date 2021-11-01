What’s New in The Bahamas in November

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities. There are thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers.

NEWS

Coral Vita Earned Recognition for Its Environmental Sustainability Efforts – Coral Vita earns a top 15 finalists spot in the inaugural Earthshot Prize in the “Revive Our Oceans” category for their continued efforts to preserve the world’s coastal ecosystem.

Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Prepares for Reopening – Sandals Royal Bahamian is on track to reopen January 27, 2022, and guests can expect to enjoy 200 fully renovated rooms and suites, five new restaurants, private island hideaways and a new Island Village.

Rosé Paradis Garden Opens at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort – The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, partnered with Château d’Esclans to present Rosé Paradis Garden, an enchanting pop-up experience that transports guests from the storied Versailles Gardens of Paradise Island to the South of France. The experience is open Wednesday to Saturday, November 11, 2021, through February 11, 2022.

The Moorings Reopens in The Abacos Next Month – The Moorings makes its triumphant return to The Abacos after two years following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and will resume offering charter vacations beginning December 2021.

Bahamas Charter Yacht Show Returns – It’s official, the 2022 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show will be held at Nassau Yacht Haven February 24 – 27, 2022 featuring more than 10 charter yachts and over 40 charter brokers.

The Bahamas Shines Bright with World-Renowned Recognition – The Islands of The Bahamas took home several wins across various categories in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards and was named “Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination 2021” in the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Special ”Singles Day” Package – Atlantis Paradise Island celebrates National Singles Day on November 11, 2021 with a special 24-hour bookable offer. The “Singles Day” Package includes up to 4-day accommodations at The Cove, The Royal and The Coral, respectively, along with $111 daily resort credit. Travel window: November 11 – October 31, 2022.

$500 Air Credit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Holiday travelers receive a $500 air credit when pre-booking an air-inclusive 7-night package at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel. Bookable between November 26 – December 2, 2021, and valid for trips between November 28 – January 31, 2022. Blackout dates apply.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.