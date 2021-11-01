Travel firms use technology to engage more effectively with customers

Travel company will explore how to use technology to engage more effectively with customers online, reveals research released today (Monday 1 November) by WTM London and Travel Forward.

Around 700 senior executives from the travel industry were asked how their technology strategy has changed because of Covid. Six out of ten (60%) of the sample said that they were looking at ways to serve more customers online rather than in-person.

Nearly half (48%) will ramp up their interest in using technology to improve the overall experience for travelers, including offline interactions as well as digital conversations.

A slightly smaller percentage (41%) are will also exploring ways for technology to reduce costs.

The aims are interconnected. Increasing the options for travelers to self-serve, or be served online without having to contact the call center, is a better customer experience. But this technology also reduces traffic to the contact center, meaning staff can concentrate on handling queries which cannot be automated. Costs are not only reduced but also optimized.

Automation is an area where airlines, in particular, need to invest, according to McKinsey. It noted carriers should look at consumer-facing automation, such as self-serve kiosks at airports as well as back-office automation of tasks such as revenue accounting and invoicing.

Elsewhere, The WTM Industry Report also confirmed that Covid has changed the technology strategy landscape for almost every travel company. Less than one-in-ten companies (9%) said their tech strategy in the future would be the same as it was before the outbreak, with 3% actually saying they have come out of the pandemic and decided to put less emphasis on technology.

Simon Press, Exhibition Director, WTM London and Travel Forward, said: “Technology’s role is often distilled down into improving the customer experience online and offline while helping to reduce costs, and our report shows that these drivers will be even more prevalent as travel recovers.

“But perhaps the biggest takeaway is that around 90% of our sample said their tech strategy for 2022 has changed as a result of the outbreak, which is excellent news for anyone attending, exhibiting or even visiting WTM London and Travel Forward this year, where industry innovators are on hand to share their insights and expertise.”