The Bahamas Announces Its Participation at WTM London 2021

The Bahamas has continued to show its resilience in the face of challenges and is now well positioned for tourism recovery. Travel restrictions have eased and pent-up demand for long-haul holidays is soaring. The main focus at this year’s event is to update the travel trade on the 16-Island brand proposition, showcase visitor experiences, and encourage promotion of the increase in airlift from the UK.

The Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), Joy Jibrilu, will lead the Bahamas delegation. Bahamas partners and stakeholders will also attend and will be joining the Tourism representatives on stand no. CA 240.

The main focus for BMOTIA at this year’s event is to engage with the travel trade to update them on the 16-Island brand proposition, showcase visitor experiences on island and to encourage them to promote the significant increase in airlift from the UK. British Airways is set to fly to The Bahamas six times a week starting November 2, 2021. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic launches a new, twice-weekly direct flight from London Heathrow starting November 20, 2021, making the islands more accessible.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation for The Bahamas commented: “Tourism is a crucial component for the growth and development of The Bahamas, and we are already seeing positive signs that a strong recovery is taking place within the destination. Our attendance at WTM will give us the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our valued industry partners and showcase our array of new experiences and developments.”

Joy Jibrilu, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, added: “We are delighted to be attending this year’s WTM in person once again and look forward to reuniting with our travel trade partners to discuss ways in which we can collaborate and to share our latest news and updates. As The Bahamas’ tourism sector continues its recovery, the increase in airlift from BA and Virgin Atlantic presents us with a fantastic opportunity to welcome back British visitors and share all the wonderful experiences the destination has to offer.”

As it prepares to welcome British travelers in growing numbers, The Bahamas looks forward to delighting visitors with an array of new and exciting activities as well as a number of high-profile hotel and restaurant reopenings and new developments. From Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina to Atlantis Paradise Island, Baha Mar to Margaritaville Beach Resort, guests will be treated to the very best restaurants, private beaches and water parks The Islands of The Bahamas have to offer.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.