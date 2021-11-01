TAT Introduces New “Visit Thailand Year 2022” at WTM 2021

The COVID-19 situation worldwide is getting better, and the tourism momentum is returning once again. Thailand sees this opportunity to push forward with the reopening plan for quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated travelers. TAT is offering tourists “Amazing New Chapters” to discover in Thailand as the Kingdom reopens its borders, quarantine free, to international travelers from November 1, 2021.

The campaign was described by Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, who hosted the event “as a new chapter for Thailand in which the world’s travelers could experience ‘Amazing New Chapters’ in the ever-popular destination.”

Mr. Siripakorn said, “Now that the COVID-19 situation worldwide is getting better, and the tourism momentum is returning once again, Thailand sees an opportunity to push forward with the reopening plan for quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated travelers. There is no better time to showcase new tourism products and services, as well as to refresh Thailand’s beloved attractions in a new light.”

Chapter 1, or The First Chapter, will see TAT highlight tourism products and services that will awaken travelers’ five senses, such as, delicious Thai cuisine and the picturesque natural scenery that can be discovered all throughout the kingdom.

In Chapter 2, titled The One You Love, TAT will focus on specific segments like families, couples, and friends and invite them to create wonderful memories together in Thailand. Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai in particular will be promoted as popular destinations for weddings and honeymooners, with their beautiful beaches, mountain resorts, and vibrant city appeals.

Chapter 3, The Earth We Care, will highlight how nature’s chance to revitalize due to the COVID-19 situation has increased ecotourism awareness among the world’s travelers and how their behavior has impacted the environment. The emergence of travel segments like Wilderness tourism (Escapers) and Cult-Vacation (Conscious) will also show that travelers’ behavior has changed towards spending more time in nature and being increasingly conscious of their impact on natural resources.

In addition, other segments to highlight include gastronomy, health and wellness, as well as “workation,” which has become a growing trend when the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow people to work remotely and enjoy a vacation.

To promote responsible and sustainable tourism in Thailand, TAT has adopted the BCG

(Bio-Circular-Green economy) model to build on the country’s strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness and to integrate technology into enhancing product value to achieve sustainable growth. This will help to distribute revenue to local communities and resolve overcapacity and deteriorating environment issues found in major destinations.

Mr. Siripakorn also gave the WTM 2021 press conference an update on the reopening plan of Thailand’s various destinations.

As of today (November 1), Thailand’s reopening has entered the first phase and is welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from the UK and 62 other countries/territories with a “Test & Go” requirement. Travelers under this category will be waived from quarantine. This list of approved countries/territories will be expanded later to cover the entire world from January 1, 2022.

Also, from today, through to November 30, the 17 so-called “Blue Zone Sandbox” destinations around Thailand will be reopening. These are Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey), Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng), Trat (Ko Chang), Buri Ram (Mueang), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae), Phang-Nga, Phetchaburi (Cha-Am), Ranong (Ko Phayam), Rayong (Ko Samet), Loei (Chiang Khan), Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport), Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo), and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom). Fully vaccinated visitors who depart from the places not on the 63 countries/territories can enter Thailand under the Blue Zone Sandbox destinations. For more information about Thailand’s reopening, please visit here.

Meanwhile, in order to make visiting Thailand easier, the new “Thailand Pass” system has been developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), and as of today (November 1) is available here. This web-based system allows Thai and foreign travelers to submit the necessary information and documents before departure in a streamlined fashion.

For the UK and European markets, Mr. Siripakorn said arrivals were returning to Thailand at a satisfactory rate. “Many carriers are offering direct flights with a significant amount of capacity to Thailand. In addition, THAI Airways International is resuming 38 routes to Thailand, including 7 routes between Thailand and European cities in support of the Phuket Sandbox program and 10 routes between Bangkok and European cities.”

From the UK, there are approximately 150,000 seats per week to Thailand including 7 daily flights with Emirates, Etihad, Qatar and Thai Airways. TUI will resume charter flights to Thailand from December 15 and BA and EVA Air are resuming service from January 2022.

TAT UK continue to roll out their trade sales and marketing plans plus a PR & communications strategy to promote Test & Go quarantine free reopening from November 1 as well as Visit Thailand Year. “We look forward to welcoming back travel agents on fam trips and media and influencers to explore our country again – finally we can make travel dreams a reality again,” concluded Mr. Siripakorn.

