Martinique reopens its sky to Air Canada flights.

Air Canada returned to Martinique starting October 30, following several months of interruption of service due to the pandemic.

A direct weekly flight from Montreal (YUL) will be operated to resume service to Martinique with a two-class Boeing 737 aircraft of 169 seats, all equipped with individual touch-sensitive screens that grant access to a full entertainment system, including movies, documentaries, music, and games.

« We are delighted to come back to Martinique” stated Alexandre LEFEVRE, Air Canada’s Senior Director network planning.

“This proves how much Martinique and the whole French West Indies are important for us at Air Canada, as we have established strong relationships in the region for over 45 years now. As much as Martinique is a popular sun destination for Quebecers, Quebec is an appealing destination for Martinicans looking for leisure, high education, and business opportunities. This strategic route will be operated up to five times a week on a new generation Boeing-737 aircraft. We are looking forward to welcoming you on board.”

Air service to Fort-de-France will be provided in strict accordance with sanitary measures, to ensure the safest stay in the Isle of Flowers.