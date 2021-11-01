24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Indonesia Breaking News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Strong earthquake rocks Indonesia’s island of Sumatra

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Strong earthquake rocks Indonesia's island of Sumatra.
Strong earthquake rocks Indonesia's island of Sumatra.
Written by Harry Johnson

There have been no reports of injuries following the earthquake, which struck shortly after midnight local time (5pm GMT).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Indonesia is rocked by thousands of earthquakes annually.
  • Indonesia’s large island of Sumatra is home to over 58 million people.
  • The quake measured 6.2-magnitude and no tsunami alert has been issued in its wake.

The US Geological Survey (UGS) reported that a strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake has been recorded near the northwestern Indonesian island of Sumatra today.

According to Indonesia‘s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, the quake measured 6.2-magnitude.

No tsunami alert has been issued in the quake’s wake.

The large island of Sumatra is home to over 58 million people. There have been no reports of injuries following the earthquake, which struck shortly after midnight local time (5pm GMT).

At least three people were killed and several more injured when an earthquake struck the popular Indonesian island of Bali on October 16 and triggered a landslide. A major 6.2-magnitude quake struck the island nation back in January, destroying scores of buildings, including a hospital, and causing over 100 fatalities.

Located in a region dubbed the Pacific Ring of Fire – an arc-shaped area of frequent seismic activity – Indonesia is rocked by thousands of earthquakes annually.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment