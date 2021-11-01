Swoop: Flights from Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun and Orlando now.

Swoop resumes international flight operations at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Today’s departure signals a significant milestone for Swoop and Winnipeg Airport Authority.

The return of this service marks the first flights to a winter sun destination available out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport since the onset of the pandemic.

Today, Swoop resumed international flight operations at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with the departure of flight WO 728 bound for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The ultra-low-cost carrier is set to bring even more sun service to Winnipeg with the return of non-stop flights to Puerto Vallarta on November 4, 2021 and launch of service to new destinations including Cancun on December 3, 2021 and Orlando (Sanford) on December 11, 2021.

“We are extremely proud to be the first Canadian airline to resume international operations out of Winnipeg,” said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. “The return of our non-stop service to popular sun destinations, like Phoenix-Mesa plays an important role in our commitment to meeting the demand for ultra-low-cost fares in Winnipeg, while supporting the rebound of air travel in the region.”

Today’s departure signals a significant milestone for Swoop and Winnipeg Airport Authority, with flight WO 728 marking the first international departure from Winnipeg to a sun destination since the onset of the pandemic.

“Swoop reintroducing non-stop flights between Winnipeg and Phoenix-Mesa represents an important milestone for our community,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “The return of this service marks the first flights to a winter sun destination available out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport since the onset of the pandemic. We are excited to see this popular route return to help meet demand within the Winnipeg market and kickstart the winter travel season at the airport.”

Swoop is a Canadian ultra low-cost carrier owned by WestJet. It was officially announced on September 27, 2017, and began flights on June 20, 2018. The airline is based in Calgary and was named after WestJet’s desire to “swoop” into the Canadian market with a new business model.