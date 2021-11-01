24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Flights from Milan to Rovaniemi on easyJet now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

easyJet has announced direct flights from Malpensa airport in Milan Italy to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland for December 2021 and January 2022.

  • The recovery of tourism in Lapland will benefit from new easyJet’s international routes.
  • Italy is a significant market for Lapland’s Christmas season.
  • Earlier, easyJet launched a route from London Gatwick to Rovaniemi in 2018.

Swiss low-cost airline easyJet has announced two weekly flights (Wednesday, Sunday) from Milan, Italy to Rovaniemi, Finland, starting from 19th of December 2021. The winter route will offer flights till 9th of January 2022. 

Earlier, easyJet launched a route from London Gatwick to Rovaniemi in 2018.

“We are truly pleased for the newly announced route by easyJet. These new connections opened for high demand state, just how interesting Rovaniemi and Lapland are as magical winter destinations. Italy is a significant market for our Christmas season,” states Sanna Kärkkäinen the Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi.

The recovery of tourism in Lapland will benefit from these newly opened routes, Kärkkäinen sums up.

Visit Rovaniemi previously announced a new flight route opening by Air France, consisting of two weekly flights starting from 4th of December 2021, offering flights till 5th of March 2022.

Rovaniemi is the capital of Lapland, in northern Finland. The city is known for being the “official” home town of Santa Claus, and for viewing the Northern Lights. 

EasyJet plc, styled as easyJet, is a British multinational low-cost airline group headquartered at London Luton Airport. It operates domestic and international scheduled services on over 1,000 routes in more than 30 countries via its affiliate airlines EasyJet UK, EasyJet Switzerland, and EasyJet Europe.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

