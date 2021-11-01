24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport flights on Qatar Airways now

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

With Qatar Airways growing network, the airline can offer passengers from Sheremetyevo seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Americas, and top sunshine getaways like Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar via the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

  • Qatar Airways has moved its services to Moscow from Domodedovo Airport to Sheremetyevo International Airport.
  • The move to Sheremetyevo Airport sees the debut of Qatar Airways’ QSuite on the route.
  • Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.

Qatar Airways’ first flight to Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) touched down on October 31, 2021. The airline has moved its services to Moscow from Domodedovo Airport to Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) and is now operating its multi-award winning Qsuite in Business Class on the route.

QSuite is the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, featuring privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the Qsuite makes its debut on our Moscow route, passengers can look forward to an unforgettable journey in the World’s Best Business Class, to many destinations.

“With our growing network, we can offer passengers from Sheremetyevo seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Americas, and top sunshine getaways like Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar via the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, Hamad International Airport (HIA).”

Mikhail Vasilenko, Director General of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport, said: “Sheremetyevo International Airport heartily welcomes Qatar Airways, and we especially value the highest levels of service and legendary hospitality provided by the airline to its customers. Travellers will definitely appreciate this new route from Moscow to Doha and the opportunity to travel to more than 140 remarkable destinations around the world. In turn, Sheremetyevo International Airport is ready to provide Qatar Airways’ passengers with the most modern amenities, world-class service at 5-star Skytrax level, and the best quality of customer care to be found among Europe’s largest airports.”

Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. From October 6, Russia officially entered the green list for travelling to visit Qatar after the Sputnik V vaccine was accepted by the Qatari Ministry of Health.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

