Christmas and the New Year holidays hotel sales

31 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
2 min read
Trip.com Logo
Written by Dmytro Makarov

It’s time to book a staycation for Christmas and the New Year holidays! Perfect timing to spend the remaining HK$5,000 of your consumption voucher expiring by the end of the year.

Trip.com is launching a 11.11 Mega Sale for two weeks from 1 to 14 November, with at least two popular hotels open for booking at up to 50% off every day. Even more exciting is the Trip.com “Triple Spending Privileges”, that will run on 1 and 11 November, on which there will be 1) HK$111 coupons; 2) 11% off coupons; and 3) hotel deals for just HK$11.

In addition to a variety of discounts on popular attractions and event tickets such as Keigo Open House and the “Jurassic X The Dinosaur Park” Exhibition, the first 10 orders on 11 November for Ocean Park and Ocean Park Water World tickets will be eligible for a second ticket at HK$11.

From 1 to 10 November starting from 11:11am daily, and from 00:00 (midnight) on 11 November, Trip.com users can enjoy a flash sale on a variety of selected hotels at HK$111 or HK$1,111. The offers are on a first-come, first-served basis, featuring no less than 50 hotel rooms.

Dmytro Makarov

Dmytro Makarov is originally from Ukraine, living in the United States for almost 10 years as a former attorney.

