24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

International Contemporary Art Fair in Kyoto

34 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
ACK's main venue: Kyoto International Conference Center (ICC Kyoto)
Written by Dmytro Makarov

Newly launched under the theme of “contemporary art and collaboration,” Art Collaboration Kyoto (ACK) is a new type of art fair held for the first time in Kyoto Prefecture. It is one of the largest fairs in Japan dedicated to contemporary art and will take place at the Kyoto International Conference Center from November 5 to 7 representing over 50 galleries from Japan, Asia, Europe and both North and South America.

ACK emphasizes four types of collaboration. One is collaboration between Japanese and overseas galleries. Japanese galleries can offer to share booth space with overseas galleries they are in contact with. In this way, current global trends can be highlighted while at the same time giving Japanese artists international exposure. Another is between the public and private sectors. Government engagement is instrumental in reducing generally escalating fees attached to art fairs, while private sector participation assures expertise in bringing attention and appreciation to exhibited artists. The third type of collaboration developed by ACK is reflected in ACK’s ‘joint director’ system that is integral to the realization of a high-quality art fair. Finally, taking advantage of the gathering of contemporary art professionals, new collaborations in other fields, such as digital technology or industrial applications, can be expected.

The ACK art fair venue will be organized in two sections – Gallery Collaborations, featuring 22 Japan based host galleries and their 23 guest overseas based galleries, and Kyoto Meetings, focusing on 9 galleries presenting Kyoto affiliated artists. Additionally, ACK will hold Beyond Kyoto in the free space at the Kyoto International Conference Center main fair venue and Kyoto Next online to strengthen opportunities to convey information on Kyoto contemporary art overseas. Kyoto art, ranging from crafts to contemporary, is also being featured in other programs such as Alternative Kyoto 2021, an art festival organized by Kyoto Prefecture being held in various locations throughout Kyoto Prefecture, and events held around Kyoto City. 

ACK was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be held with measures fully in place to avoid infection. Should guest galleries have difficulty traveling to Japan due to COVID related restrictions, host galleries will make arrangements for and display their artworks, guaranteeing guest galleries a presence at ACK. A digital platform will also enable online access to ACK.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Dmytro Makarov

Dmytro Makarov is originally from Ukraine, living in the United States for almost 10 years as a former attorney.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment