Meet Tourism Heroes at the World Travel Market London today

Today, the World Travel Market in London will open its doors at 10.00 am at the Excel Exhibition Center in London.

Travel and Tourism leaders from around the globe are once again in London to meet, greet, and discuss.

The World Tourism Network will welcome Tourism Heroes today, on Monday at 4.00pm at the Kenya Tourism Board Stand AF 150

Not only is the World Travel Market an opportunity to invent, produce and sell new travel products in the age of COVID-19, but also it is an opportunity for those that move and shake the industry to unite again in person. This unification must have a strong voice to lead travel back on track.

“The confusion needs to disappear from travel again.”, said Juergen Steinmetz. “The World Tourism Network is ready to be part of a wider discussion. There is no business as usual yet, and working together with all relevant stakeholders is the key to success.”

Tourism Heroes recognized by the World Tourism Network are invited to the Kenya Stand (AF150) today at 4.00 pm. (November 1) The organization will recognize two new heroes from Israel and Barbados- and many surprise visitors are expected to be part of this first NON ZOOM meeting for WTN members and the WTM audience.

The World Tourism Network was formed as the Rebuilding Travel discussion started by this publication, PATA, the African Tourism Board, and the Nepal Tourism Board in March 2020 on the sideline of a canceled ITB Berlin.

More than 200+ zoom meetings formed a partnership in the travel and tourism world from 128 countries. The goal for WTN is to add also a voice to the small and medium-sized players in the global travel and tourism industry.

The first tourism Hero, the Hon. Najib Balala, Secretary of Tourism for Kenya will be hosting. Also expected to attend is the Hon. Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica, and Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General UNWTO – all among the first tourism heroes recognized by this organization.

Barbados will introduce its new tourism hero and is expected to attend with the minister, the CEO of the Tourism Board, and a National TV crew.

Christian Rosario, eTurboNews original reward-winning photographer will take some amazing photos to share.

On Wednesday 11.30 am, Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of WTN will be speaking at the Cyber Security session at Travel Forward at the World Travel Market.

In spite of experiencing some of the biggest data breaches in recent years, the travel industry is still full of security holes. Major airlines and hotel chains are struggling to secure their online platforms even after previous data breaches and cyberattacks exposed the information of millions of customers and drew fines from privacy regulators. Now more than ever, it is critical for the travel industry to keep pace with changing times and the measures needed to prevent such threats. During this session, the panel of experts will share insight into the steps the industry should take to defend against cyber risks and threats in order to protect their customer’s data.

The World Travel Market will host the UNWTO Ministerial Summit as always with WTTC. Saudi Arabia this year is expected to have a very prominent role.

Meet me at WTM

Juergen Steinmetz is ready to meet eTurboNews readers in person at the World Travel Market. Please contact on WhatsApp: +1-808-953-4705 or email [email protected]