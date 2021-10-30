24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Harley-Davidson Strikes a Big Win

39 mins ago
by editor
1 min read
Written by editor

Responding to today’s announcement from President Biden, Harley-Davidson, Inc. extends its thanks to the U.S. Administration for reaching a solution to the 232-tariff dispute.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, stated: “Today’s news is a big win for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe. Our thanks go out to President Biden, Secretary Raimundo and the U.S. Administration, for their efforts in this negotiation.

“We are excited that this brings an end to a conflict that was not of our making, and in which Harley-Davidson had no place.

“This is an important course correction in U.S.-EU trade relations, that will allow us to further Harley-Davidson’s position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

Harley-Davidson remains committed to free and fair trade and is focused on remaining globally competitive in the interests of all its stakeholders, ensuring its customers around the world have access to its products.

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

