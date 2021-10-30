24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Health News Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

WHO Director-General addresses G20 Health and Finance Ministers meeting

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
WHO Director-General addresses G20 Health and Finance Ministers meeting.
WHO Director-General addresses G20 Health and Finance Ministers meeting.
Written by Harry Johnson

Even as we fight to end this pandemic, we must learn the lessons it is teaching us and prepare for the next one.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Driven by the COVID-19 Delta variant, cases and deaths are once again rising globally.
  • Although COVID-19 vaccines save lives, they do not stop the virus transmission.
  • 36% of the world’s population is now fully vaccinated. But in Africa, it’s only 6%.

WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at the meeting of G20 Health and Finance Ministers – 29 October 2021:

Your Excellency Daniele Franco,

Your Excellency Roberto Speranza,

Honorable Ministers,

Thank you for the opportunity to join you today.

I’m sure that when this meeting was first planned, we all hoped the pandemic would be over. It’s not.

Driven by the Delta variant, cases and deaths are once again rising globally, including in many of your own countries.

Although vaccines save lives, they do not stop transmission, which is why every country must continue to use every tool, including tailored public health and social measures, in combination with tests, treatments and vaccines.

Yesterday, WHO and our partners published the new Strategic Plan and Budget for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, with an ask of 23.4 billion U.S. dollars to make sure tests, treatments and vaccines go where they are needed most.

36% of the world’s population is now fully vaccinated. But in Africa, it’s only 6%.

Thank you for recognizing the importance of WHO‘s targets to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population of all countries by the end of 2021, and 70 percent by mid-2022.

To achieve our 40% target, we need an additional 550 million doses. That’s about 10 days’ production. As my friend Gordon Brown says, more than half that number is sitting unused in your countries, and could be immediately deployed.

It’s true that a small group of countries have some limitations, which we are working to address.

But for the majority of countries, it’s simply a matter of insufficient supply.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment