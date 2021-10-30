Proof of vaccination now mandatory to board VIA Rail train.

October 30 – Passengers 12-years and older boarding VIA trains must show proof of vaccination or valid COVID-19 molecular test.

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is unveiling its mandatory vaccination policy in line with the regulations outlined today by Transport Canada. Via Rail’s comprehensive vaccination policy will require everyone 12-years of age and older on board our trains to show proof of vaccination as of October 30.

To allow passengers time to become fully vaccinated, there will be a one-month transition period during which passengers will be able to travel if they show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel time. This transition period will end on November 30, after which all passengers must be fully vaccinated in order to board our trains.

Key Dates:

“Protecting the health and safety of our people, our passengers and the public is more than just a main priority, it is a core value deeply rooted in VIA Rail‘s culture and a responsibility that we all share,” said Cynthia Garneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The implementation of this mandatory vaccination policy, in line with directives from the Government of Canada, will provide an added layer of protection against COVID-19, and make our trains safer, so that our passengers can continue to travel with confidence.”

In line with the Government of Canada's requirements, VIA Rail also developed a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees. Those who have not begun their vaccination process by November 15 will be placed on administrative leave.

Even with these stringent vaccination policies in place on board our trains, all other existing measures implemented by VIA Rail in response to COVID 19 remain in effect. Those include, amongst others, the requirement to wear a mask on our trains, and a pre-boarding health check for every passenger.