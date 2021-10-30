24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Russia’s COVID-10 deaths in September double the official government figure

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Russian government has been accused of downplaying the effects of the cOVID-19 pandemic in the country.

  • Russia’s COVID-19 deaths tally is nearly 450,000 – the highest in Europe now.
  • Despite pleas from Putin and wide availability of the homegrown vaccine, only 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated.
  • Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days on Thursday as country battles a record-breaking virus surge.

44,265 people died of COVID-19 in Russia in September, according to Rosstat (Federal Statistics Agency).

The number still fell short of Russia’s monthly record of over 50,000 coronavirus fatalities in July, but was nearly double the official Russian government estimate. 

An official government tally said Russia saw 24,031 deaths in September. 

New figures bring the tally of coronavirus deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000, the highest number in Europe.  

Russian government has been accused of downplaying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and Rosstat’s figure — released late Friday — painted a far darker picture than official figures suggest. 

Russian official government figures only take into account fatalities where the virus was established as the primary cause of death after an autopsy. 

Rosstat, however, publishes figures under a broader definition for deaths linked to the virus.

Russia is the country hardest-hit in Europe by the pandemic, with authorities struggling to counter widespread anti-vaccine sentiment. 

Despite pleas from Russia’s President Putin and the wide availability of the homegrown jabs, only 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated. 

Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days on Thursday as the country battles a record-breaking virus surge, driven by the low vaccination rates. 

Russia recorded 1,163 COVID-19 deaths yesterday. 

Putin has ordered a nationwide ‘paid week off’ (to avoid use of the widely unpopular ‘lockdown’ term) starting Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

