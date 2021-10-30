New In Cinemas Only – Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers

“CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS broke Fathom Events’ record with $1.5 million in sales in the first 12 hours,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “Originally slated to premiere in 1079 theaters, we’ve already added 450+ locations and thousands of screens to satisfy demand and anticipate these numbers will continue to grow.”

Shot entirely in secret, THE MESSENGERS shows the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph and features actors from The Chosen series.

The event also features performances from extraordinary Christian artists and groups including Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, For King and Country, Brandon Lake and many more.

The event takes place in movie theaters beginning Dec. 1. New screens and playdates are being added to accommodate demand, and TheChosen.tv/Christmas will have the latest information for your area. CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS is released through Fathom Events.

“When we decided to do a special Christmas episode, we knew it would be the ideal moment to get this on the big screen,” said series Creator, Writer and Director Dallas Jenkins. “It’s the first chance Chosen fans have had to gather all over the country, so we intend to make it worth it. And with all the incredible musicians assembled, this is a perfect event for inviting friends.”

The roster of performers for CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS currently includes:

• Phil Wickham

• Maverick City Music

• For King and Country

• Brandon Lake

• Cain

• Leanna Crawford

• Jordan Feliz

• Dawson Hollow

• Matt Maher

• One Voice Children’s Choir

• The Bonner Family

• Bryan and Katie Torwalt

• We The Kingdom

• Actors from The Chosen cast performing monologues:Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel) Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus) Luke Dimyan (Judas)Lara Silva (Eden)