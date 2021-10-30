24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
The Mitchells vs The Machines: Best New Family Film Nomination

9 mins ago
by editor
1 min read
The film was just nominated for a PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD for BEST FAMILY FILM, and stars the voice talents of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and Olivia Colman as PAL.

Iconic Events Releasing brings entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can gather together to watch their favorite comedians, musicians, content creators, live sports, and more.

Iconic is focused on working with exhibitors to expand the variety and types of event cinema content available in movie theaters.

Tickets to see The Mitchells vs The Machines in movie theaters are available starting Thursday, October 28 at local theater box offices.

