24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Click here if this is your press release! Culture Hospitality Industry News Saudi Arabia Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Saudi Arabia Invests in Future Now with 100+ Cultural Initiatives

15 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Saudi Arabia at FII
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh today, Vice Minister for Culture, His Excellency Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, highlighted an impressive list of over 100 cultural initiatives, engagements and events taking place in the Kingdom before the end of the year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The vibrant and varied schedule includes many events led by the 25 cultural institutions the Ministry of Culture has launched since its inception 3 years ago.
  2. H.E. Fayez said that Saudi culture is being uncovered and energized at an unprecedented scale and pace.
  3. The Kingdom’s ambitions are presenting many opportunities for both the local and international private sector.

“This is an exciting time for culture in Saudi Arabia. In the coming weeks alone, we will host our first major international film festival, our first art biennale and international festivals like Fashion Futures and MDLBeast,” said H.E. Fayez at the FII. “These events flow from the Kingdom’s steady progress to nurture creativity and create a vibrant cultural economy in the Kingdom.” Saudi Arabia is already actively contributing to the global creative industry.

In other signs of rapid progress and newfound ambition, the Ministry has developed a strategy that will open new cultural investment opportunities through PPPs or joint ventures, bolster the infrastructure around creative industries, and ease regulation to allow businesses to thrive. Coupled with growing demand for culture across the Kingdom, the changing Saudi cultural landscape has already caught the eye of international investors.

H.E. Fayez was quick to point out that the Ministry’s role was not limited to the promotion of the creative industries inside the Kingdom but also to increasing and improving the quality of culture exchange with its global peers.

“I am deeply proud of the Kingdom successfully campaigning for culture and the creative industries to be formally part of the conversation at the G20,” said H.E. Fayez during his panel discussion. “It started during Saudi’s presidency last year and has continued, which means we have ensured culture has a permanent place in G20 considerations and is part of the global economic agenda.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment