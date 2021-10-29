Chicken Burgers by Longo Now Recalled

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Longo’s Chicken Burgers 852 g (6 x 142 g) 7 72468 03418 6 Best Before 2022 MR 09 2022 MA 13 2022 JN 28

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

• Learn more about common food allergies

• Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

• View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

• Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this p