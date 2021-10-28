24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Health News Hospitality Industry Israel Breaking News News People Responsible Russia Breaking News Safety Technology Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Russian Sputnik V vaccine now approved for Israel entry

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Russian Sputnik V vaccine now approved for Israel entry.
Russian Sputnik V vaccine now approved for Israel entry.
Written by Harry Johnson

Israeli authorities have granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Sputnik V vaccinated individuals may visit a total of 31 countries without any additional COVID-19 related approval.
  • Negative PCR or positive antibody tests at entry expand this by an additional 50 countries.
  • Obligatory quarantine is required in an additional 20 countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that Israeli authorities have granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Key requirements of the countries which allow visits following Sputnik V vaccination*:

  • Sputnik V vaccinated individuals may visit a total of 31 countries without any additional COVID-19 related approval;
  • Negative PCR or positive antibody tests at entry expand this by an additional 50 countries;
  • Obligatory quarantine is required in an additional 20 countries.

Only 15 countries require vaccines other than Sputnik V. Only 5 of these countries, including the US, fully rely only on the World Health Organization(WHO)‘s approved list of vaccines.

* Visa and (or) other entry permit needed, A person should also meet other requirements not related to coronavirus restrictions. The analysis of entry opportunities is based on requirements for the population of the most countries, and may not reflect restrictions or indulgences in force for selected countries or certain categories. 27 countries still have borders closed for visitors from majority of other countries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment