Russian Sputnik V vaccine now approved for Israel entry.

Sputnik V vaccinated individuals may visit a total of 31 countries without any additional COVID-19 related approval.

Negative PCR or positive antibody tests at entry expand this by an additional 50 countries.

Obligatory quarantine is required in an additional 20 countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that Israeli authorities have granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Key requirements of the countries which allow visits following Sputnik V vaccination*:

Sputnik V vaccinated individuals may visit a total of 31 countries without any additional COVID-19 related approval;

Negative PCR or positive antibody tests at entry expand this by an additional 50 countries;

Obligatory quarantine is required in an additional 20 countries.

Only 15 countries require vaccines other than Sputnik V. Only 5 of these countries, including the US, fully rely only on the World Health Organization(WHO)‘s approved list of vaccines.

* Visa and (or) other entry permit needed, A person should also meet other requirements not related to coronavirus restrictions. The analysis of entry opportunities is based on requirements for the population of the most countries, and may not reflect restrictions or indulgences in force for selected countries or certain categories. 27 countries still have borders closed for visitors from majority of other countries.