New Hawaii flights from Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles on Hawaiian Airlines now.

Guests traveling between HNL and SEA will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian’s wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines is offering holiday travelers more options to reconnect with family or take a Hawaii vacation with additional nonstop flights between the islands and the US West Coast.

To meet anticipated holiday demand, Hawaiian Airlines is expanding once-daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles (LAX), with the following additional flights:

Flight No. Route Holiday Schedule* Date of Holiday Additions Est. DepartureTime Est. ArrivalTime HA 27 SEA-HNL 2 daily flights 19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-2127-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-2117-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-22 8:00 12:15 HA 28 HNL-SEA 2 daily flights 18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-2126-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-2116-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-22 21:45 5:30 HA 55 LAX-OGG 2 daily flights 19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-2127-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-2117-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-22 12:05 15:45 HA 56 OGG-LAX 2 daily flights 18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-2126-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-2116-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-22 22:00 5:00 HA 54 HNL-SFO 1 daily flight Mon-Thur2 daily flights Fri-Sun 18-Dec-21 to 9-Jan-22 13:15 20:30 HA 53 SFO-HNL 1 daily flight Tue-Fri2 daily flights Sat-Mon 19-Dec-21 to 10-Jan-22 8:00 11:45 * All listed routes operate once-daily before the holiday additions

Hawaiian Airlines will use its quiet and fuel-efficient narrow-body Airbus A321neo to operate the additional flights between LAX and OGG and HNL and SFO.

All guests traveling to the Hawaiian Islands must comply with the state of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program requirements.