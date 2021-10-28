IMEX America is the first international event to open after US travel ban lifts.

Over 3,000 global buyers are registered to attend IMEX America.

Over 2,200 exhibiting companies, from destinations, venues, hotel groups and technology providers, are also confirmed.

The homecoming for the industry is an extra cause for celebration at evening events including Site Nite taking place at the new Resorts World, MPI Foundation’s signature Rendezvous event at Drais and the EIC Hall of Leaders at MGM Grand.

“IMEX America is the very first international event to open once the US travel ban lifts on November 8, and by bringing together a large cross-section of the global and US business events community at the show, we hope to pave the way for the sector’s regeneration and recovery.” Carina Bauer looks ahead to IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11 in Las Vegas.

With just under two weeks to go until IMEX America, hundreds more global buyers, exhibitors and industry professionals have now confirmed their attendance.

Expanded exhibitor line-up

The recent US travel announcement has significantly strengthened the European presence at the show from exhibitors including Holland, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Scandinavia and Spain. The show floor spans all four corners of the earth with Australia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore among the Asia-Pacific countries, along with other global heavyweights including Dubai, Morocco and South Africa. They join the US, Canada and Latin America to create a truly international reach. These global destinations are proving popular, with many exhibitor schedules filling fast shortly after diaries went live.

The Tech Hub area of the show floor is one of the largest ever, showcasing a broad range of tech companies and reflecting just how quickly the sector has evolved over the past couple of years. Companies include Aventri, Bravura Technologies, Cvent, EventsAir, Fielddrive BV, Hopin, MeetingPlay, RainFocus and Swapcard.

The Road to Mandalay Bay

Billed as the ‘homecoming for the industry’, this year’s show is set to be a very special reunion: not only is it the 10th edition of IMEX America, the show also has a new home – Mandalay Bay. Planning a show in the new venue has allowed the IMEX team to take a fresh look at the show’s design and introduce some unique features which capitalize on Mandalay Bay’s attractions and enhance the attendee experience. One of these is the ‘Relaxation Reef, which will host a program of wellbeing activities in the venue’s Shark Reef Aquarium, home to more than 2,000 sea creatures. Some of the free learning sessions at the show will also take place in Mandalay Bay’s stunning outside spaces.

Tailored learning for all sectors

The inspiring, free learning program running throughout the show is not to be missed, and launches on Smart Monday, powered by MPI, taking place on 8 November, the day before IMEX America begins. Dr Shimi Kang from the University of British Columbia will deliver the Smart Monday keynote, showcasing the latest research-based methods for adaptability, innovation, collaboration and lasting business success.

Dedicated sessions for various industry groups allow attendees to personalize their Smart Monday experience. There’s education and networking exclusively for corporate executives at the Executive Meeting Forum – designed for senior-level corporate executives from Fortune 2000 companies – and the new Corporate Focus – open to all planners from corporations at all levels. Association leaders can connect and learn with their peers at the Association Leadership Forum, created by ASAE.

Each day begins with an MPI keynote. Movers and shakers from outside the business events industry will each bring their unique world view to the show including the founder of a global dance movement and community.

The Inspiration Hub is once again home to show floor education, delivering a packed schedule of learning opportunities addressing the business needs and skillset requirements that define late 2021. Sessions cover Creativity in communication; Diversity and accessibility; Innovation and tech; Business recovery, Contract negotiations, Personal branding and Sustainability.

Celebrate the industry’s homecoming

While the show floor is the hub of business and learning, the IMEX America experience continues across Las Vegas. Bespoke tours provide the lowdown on the city whether it’s the finest food, mystery experiences or the inside track on two iconic venues: Caesar’s Palace and Mandalay Bay. The homecoming for the industry is an extra cause for celebration at evening events including Site Nite taking place at the new Resorts World, MPI Foundation’s signature Rendezvous event at Drais and the EIC Hall of Leaders at MGM Grand.

IMEX America takes place 9 – 11 November at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on 8 November.