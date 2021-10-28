24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Global Health: The New World After COVID

9 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

More than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world is drawing on lessons learned to aid a global recovery and prevent the same mistakes from being made again in inevitable future health emergencies.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions, the latest in a series of titles produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization, considers how to best protect the global community against the failings seen during the pandemic and seeks solutions grounded in science that work for all. The first publication in the series called for universal health coverage, while the second called on world leaders to unite in their response to COVID-19.

As in previous editions, the publication features bespoke articles from a prestigious line-up of authors. They include Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, and the Right Honorable Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador for global health financing and former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The ‘Solidarity’ section explores investment in future health security and new approaches that may pave the road to Health for All. In the ‘Science’ section, authors including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of the Republic of Costa Rica, consider how the world can move forward with lessons from the past and why healthcare must transcend borders. The ‘Solutions’ section looks at how we can advance health by caring for nature and why we must take the threat of anti-microbial resistance seriously.

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment