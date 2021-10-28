New Cancer Treatment Vaccine Study in China Announced

Innovent will collaborate with NeoCura in China to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of the combination therapy using sintilimab from Innovent and NEO_PLIN2101 from NeoCura in cancer patients, to advance the clinical development of combination immunotherapy for multiple solid tumors and prepare to submit the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the near future.

Dr. Liu Yongjun, President of Innovent, stated: “We are impressed by NeoCura’s differentiated R&D pipeline and international research team, and we are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration to explore the clinical value of sintilimab in combination with neoantigen vaccines for solid tumors. Innovent has a robust pipeline with strong capabilities in immunology and cancer biology. Currently, we have five innovative drugs approved and launched in China and will have more than 10 innovative drugs to be launched in the next 2-3 years. Our fully integrated platform has accumulated strong R&D, clinical development and commercialization capabilities and is ideal for partners at home and abroad. We also hope to further explore the new opportunities in expanding indications and enhancing therapeutic efficacy of sintilimab in combination with novel therapies. We look forward to wider and in-depth collaboration between the two parties in the future. “

Dr. Wang Yi, founder of NeoCura, stated: “At present, neoantigen vaccines are a revolutionary emerging therapeutic approach worldwide. NeoCura has been focusing on the R&D of tumor neoantigen vaccines since its establishment, hoping to overcome the challenges of existing immunotherapy in the treatment of solid tumors through the application of new technologies. The collaboration with Innovent will play a synergistic role of personalized neoantigen vaccines and monoclonal antibody drugs and jointly explore the clinical effect of the combination therapy in the treatment of solid tumors, which is expected to improve the objective response rate of cancer immunotherapy and bring new opportunities for cancer combination regimens.”