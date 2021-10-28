Brand New Sports Car for under $30,000

Arriving at Toyota dealerships in December and available in two grades, GR86 and GR86 Premium, the new generation of Toyota’s driver’s car brings affordable sports car fun, all with a larger 2.4 liter engine that delivers nearly 18% more horsepower and 11% more torque.

The GR86 Premium grade rides on standard 18-inch, 10-spoke black aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4® tires and a large duckbill spoiler on the back. On the inside, black and silver accented six-way adjustable front seats feature two-level heating and perforated UltraSuede upholstery with leather side bolsters. Black and silver accents continue through to the leather steering wheel, shift boot and hand brake. A new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with eight-speakers brings connectivity and tunes to drivers.

The GR86 grade sits on 17-inch, 10-spoke machined-finish aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Primacy HP® tires. Interior features include six-way adjustable black G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters with textured vinyl and sport fabric trim on the dash, doors and steering wheel. The new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with six-speakers comes standard.

Available in a choice of manual or paddle shifted automatic transmission, it comes in a choice of seven exterior colors: Track bRED, Halo White, Steel Silver, Pavement Grey, Raven Black and Neptune or Trueno Blue. The new generation also marks its evolution to Gazoo Racing lineup with a new, angular GR86 logo paired with Toyota’s GR badge. Models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this December.