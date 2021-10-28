Brand New Sports Car for under $30,000

24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
by editor
Written by editor

With more horsepower and torque, a redesigned interior and exterior and a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $27,700, the all-new 2022 GR86 is priced to thrill.

Arriving at Toyota dealerships in December and available in two grades, GR86 and GR86 Premium, the new generation of Toyota’s driver’s car brings affordable sports car fun, all with a larger 2.4 liter engine that delivers nearly 18% more horsepower and 11% more torque.

The GR86 Premium grade rides on standard 18-inch, 10-spoke black aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4® tires and a large duckbill spoiler on the back. On the inside, black and silver accented six-way adjustable front seats feature two-level heating and perforated UltraSuede upholstery with leather side bolsters. Black and silver accents continue through to the leather steering wheel, shift boot and hand brake. A new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with eight-speakers brings connectivity and tunes to drivers.

The GR86 grade sits on 17-inch, 10-spoke machined-finish aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Primacy HP® tires. Interior features include six-way adjustable black G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters with textured vinyl and sport fabric trim on the dash, doors and steering wheel. The new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with six-speakers comes standard.             

Available in a choice of manual or paddle shifted automatic transmission, it comes in a choice of seven exterior colors: Track bRED, Halo White, Steel Silver, Pavement Grey, Raven Black and Neptune or Trueno Blue. The new generation also marks its evolution to Gazoo Racing lineup with a new, angular GR86 logo paired with Toyota’s GR badge. Models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this December.

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

