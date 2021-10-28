24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Italy Council of Ministers Approves Measures to Boost Tourism Now

7 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
3 min read
Italian Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Italy Council of Ministers approved measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which supports tourism enterprises in the country.

  1. €191.5 billion in resources being allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Facility.
  2. This plan is an intervention that aims at repairing the economic and social damage caused by the pandemic crisis.
  3. Funding includes investing in 2 key sectors for Italy, namely tourism and culture, utilizing a digital approach for the relaunch.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) presented by Italy envisages investments and a consistent reform package, with €191.5 billion in resources being allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Facility and €30.6 billion being funded through the Complementary Fund established by Italian Decree-Law No. 59 of May 6, 2021, based on the multi-year budget variance approved by the Italian Council of Ministers on April 15.

The Plan is developed around 3 strategic areas shared at a European level: digitization and innovation, ecological transition, and social inclusion. It is an intervention that aims at repairing the economic and social damage caused by the pandemic crisis, contributing to addressing the structural weaknesses of the Italian economy, and leading the country along a path of ecological and environmental transition and has 6 missions which includes tourism.

“Digitization, Innovation, Competitiveness, Culture” allocates a total of €49.2 billion (of which €40.7 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and €8.5 billion from the Complementary Fund) with the aim of promoting the country’s digital transformation, supporting innovation in the production system, and investing in 2 key sectors for Italy, namely tourism and culture; in other words, a digital approach for the relaunch of tourism and culture.

The President of Federalberghi, the Italian national hotelier association, Bernabo Bocca, said that this is an important injection of confidence for businesses and workers, and he thanked the Italian Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, for having accepted the application of Federalberghi. Bocca went on to say:

“[This is] an important confidence boost for tourism businesses and workers. The measures provided for by the decree offer an important contribution to the restart, as they support the redevelopment of accommodation facilities, with non-repayable contributions and tax credit, and accompany the disbursement of credit, for ensur[ing] the business continuity of companies in the tourism sector and guarantee liquidity needs and investments.

“We thank Minister Garavaglia for having accepted the requests of Federalberghi, activating tools to help companies overcome this phase which for many is still complicated, and to make the investments necessary to compete with the fierce international competition.”

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

